DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was shot in the chest outside a Danville house party Sunday night, police say.
Danville police were called to a shooting in the alley behind a home in the 800 block of Franklin St. around 8 p.m.
They learned an 18-year-old man had been shot in the chest and rushed to OSF Medical Center ER.
Police said there was a party going on inside the home, and the victim was shot while standing outside.
The victim is currently still being treated and is listed in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time and no other injuries were reported.