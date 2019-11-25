RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Someone fired from a car and shot a teen in Rantoul Monday night, police said.
Officers said were dispatched at 6:02 p.m., when they found the 17-year-old male teen in the 1400 block of Abram Drive. The victim said a white vehicle arrived at the scene and fired an unknown number of gunshots, hitting him once in the arm.
A description of the suspect was unavailable Monday night. Police said they had no other information about the make or model of the car that person was in.
Responders took the victim to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening wound Monday night.
Police are continuing to investigate late Monday.