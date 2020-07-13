DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Decatur Friday.
It happened just before midnight in the 100 bloc of South Oakland Ave.
The teen is in serious condition, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police were able to recover evidence concluding several firearms were used in the area of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
