DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting investigation is underway in Decatur after a teen was found shot.
Decatur Police say, at 9:40 PM Thursday they were called to the 1800 Block of East Decatur to a report of a shooting victim in the area. When officers arrived they found a 16 year-old with, what they say appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The teen was transported to an area hospital and it being treated for his injuries.
At this time police say it is an active investigation and there is no further information. Anyone with information should call the Decatur Police Department at 424-2711, the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 424-2735, or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.