OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WAND) – A middle school student who police said turned her fingers into a gun shape and pointed them at classmates is charged with a felony.
Another student at Westridge Middle School had asked the 13-year-old which five people she would kill, officers said, before she pointed fingers at four other people and herself. The Kansas City Star initially reported this information.
School leaders learned about what happened after someone who felt threatened used an online anti-bullying app the school offers. Administrators then notified a school resource officer, who interviewed both students who “affirmed the actions which constituted the potential threat”, per police.
The school resource officer then arrested the teen, who faces a felony criminal threat charge, a Johnson County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told NBC News.
The network reached out to the Shawnee Mission School District, which declined to comment other than saying the district had nothing to do with the student’s arrest.
“We didn’t have any control over that action,” David Smith, a district spokesperson, said.
Smith declined to comment when asked if the school would discipline the classmate who asked the girl who she would kill.
Jon Cavanaugh, the grandfather of the 13-year-old, told the Kansas City Star what happened “got completely out of hand” and said it should have been handled in the principal’s office instead of with handcuffs. He said she does not have access to a gun and was “just mouthing off”.
Overland Park police released a statement about the arrest Friday.
“Too often there are reports of violence in schools and inevitably questions about what could or should have been done to prevent the tragedy,” police said. “Threats in schools are taken very seriously and