DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a teen suffered severe wounds when he was shot Monday evening in Decatur.
Police said they were called at 5 p.m. to the 800 block of W. Wood St. in Decatur. They said the shooting happened in the alley in this area and involved a 17-year-old male victim.
A WAND News crew went to Crea Street and Wood Street, where they observed crime tape in the area. Law enforcement was still on the scene after 6 p.m.
The status of the teen who was shot is unknown.
