WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WAND) - Police said they have arrested a teen suspect in connection to a shooting that left eight people injured at a suburban Milwaukee mall Saturday.
Authorities said a 15-year-old was taken into to custody. Officials say the incident occurred after an altercation between two groups broke out near the entrance of a Macy's store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.
Police first received word of the shooting just before 3 p.m. Friday, and according to Weber, officers were on the scene within 30 seconds of being summoned. Officers provided medical aid to some of the injured after the shooting, according to authorities.
Authorities say the suspect was not in the mall when they arrived, but officers were forced to order patrons to shelter in place so the mall could be swept. The process to secure the 1.2 million square foot mall took approximately six hours to complete, authorities say.
In all, eight individuals, including a teen, were injured in the shooting. Authorities say that at least four of those individuals were innocent bystanders.
After initially describing the suspect as being in their 20s or 30s, authorities generated a new suspect description thanks to surveillance video and witness interviews, and took the suspect into custody on Saturday evening in Milwaukee.
According to Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber, the weapon authorities believe was used in the shooting was recovered at the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
Police say several other individuals were taken into custody as well, but did not elaborate on their names, ages or what their involvement in the incident was.
Armed officers, including FBI agents and SWAT members, could be seen in areas outside the mall for several hours Friday afternoon as they canvassed the perimeter and secured the facility. In all, seven tactical teams moved through the mall in the aftermath of the shooting, authorities say.
