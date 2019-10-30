DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was robbed during a home invasion in Decatur.
Police said three males between the ages of 15 and 20 kicked in the front door of a home in the 2600 block of E. Locust Tuesday.
They were all wearing black and had their faces covered.
One was armed with what looked like a handgun. Police later learned it was an air-soft gun.
One suspect pointed the air-soft gun at a 17-year-old girl who lived in the home and demanded money.
They took a small amount of cash and two televisions.
An air-soft gun was recovered from the front porch that police believe was the same one the suspects used.
No one was injured.
If you have any information, call Decatur police.