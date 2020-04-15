URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen accused of shooting a man Saturday morning will be tried as an adult.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said police responded just before 10 a.m. Saturday to Windcrest Apartments (404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign). They did not find a victim, as another person had already taken the 20-year-old man to Carle Foundation Hospital, but did recover 13 shell casings in the parking lot.
Police used information obtained from witnesses, security video from the area and social media to link 17-year-old Amarion Wright to the crime, authorities said. He was arrested Monday after a brief police chase near Kenwood Road and Springfield Avenue in Champaign and was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
Rietz said authorities found Wright with a .380-caliber handgun that had an extended magazine at the time of his arrest. She said police chased him behind a shed. A search warrant for his apartment revealed .380-caliber ammunition, which was different than the shell casings found at the apartment complex.
The video showed a dark grey hatchback vehicle arriving at the apartment complex around 9:51 a.m. Saturday. The News-Gazette said the front seat passenger left the vehicle and fired a gun several times from the back of the vehicle toward the west, then returned to the car before it took off.
The victim's wound involved gunfire going in and out of his chest without any serious injury, Rietz said. He told police he did not know the shooter and had no idea why he would be shot at. He was released from hospital care later in the day Saturday.
At the time of the shooting, Wright was on parole for robbery. Prosecutors said he was released on late February from the Department of Juvenile Justice for a 2016 robbery adjudication. There was another adjudication for mob action in the same year.
Wright faces a mandatory sentence of six to 30 years if he is found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm. There will likely be more charges against him based on his possession of the .380-caliber handgun, Rietz said.