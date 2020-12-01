DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a teenage girl who died following a Decatur house fire.
Authorities responded Sunday to West Main Street just west of Monroe Avenue. Parademics pulled a minor out of the home and found a second minor unconscious inside.
Janariyah Scott, 13, is the teen who died at 12:23 p.m. Monday. She was in the pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was transferred there from Decatur Memorial Hospital.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
