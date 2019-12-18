DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old charged with killing a woman after his car crashed inside her home, had just received his license the day before the crash.
According to details released at a coroner’s inquest, 17-year-old Micaiah G. Barton received his license just one day before the deadly crash on Nov. 23.
Police working the crash say Barton, ran from the scene after crashing his car into the home of Mary D. Hinton. His car hit a gas line and caused the home to go up in flames. Hinton was killed in the fire.
During the inquest officers say Barton told them he fled to call 911. He ran two blocks from the scene to his foster bother’s home.
In order to get out of the car he had to kick the door open. The car was also completely inside the home after the crash.
Officers say Barton was clearly speeding before the initial impact. They also say he was seen purchasing alcohol at a liquor store not long before the crash.
Police say charges are pending on other people. However, they wouldn’t elaborate on those charges.
Barton is being charged as an adult in the case and faces two counts of aggravated DUI. He faced a judge on Wednesday morning and entered a plea of not guilty. He is set to appear for a pre-trail hearing on Jan. 10.