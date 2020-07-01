CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting left a teen wounded in Champaign, police said.
Officers said they responded at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 4th Street and Bradley Avenue for a report of a shooting. They learned a 17-year-old teen had gone to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to "an upper extremity", according to a press release.
Police said their investigation suggested the victim was in a vehicle moving in the area of Beardsley Park when gunfire from occupants in a small red SUV hit him. He then drove to the area of 4th and Bradley, where officers said additional shots were fired by the suspects before they fled the area.
Police want any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact them. They believe this footage could help with their investigation.
Authorities are continuing to investigate. Police have not made any arrests as of Wednesday night.
Anyone with information should contact Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by calling (217)373-8477, visiting the Crime Stoppers website, or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
