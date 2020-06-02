ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a teenager reported missing out of Arcola.
Police said they took a report a 1:13 a.m. Tuesday about 16-year-old Sadie K. Tomasello being missing. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a black and white "21 Pilots" shirt.
She could have a backpack with her and may be on a maroon 10-speed bicycle. Police said it is unknown where she might be going.
Tomasello is considered a runaway as of Tuesday. She has been entered into the National Missing Persons Database.
Arcola police want anyone with information on where she might be, her destination or people she may be with to contact them at (217)268-4906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.