NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager was killed in a shooting at a New Year's Eve party Tuesday in Normal.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Putnam Ave. around 11:40 p.m.
They found a 17-year-old boy in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The teen was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
The McLean County Coroner's Office is expected to conduct an autopsy later Wednesday afternoon, WEEK reported.
The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.
Normal Police said the teen was attending a large party when a fight between two groups broke out, and shots were fired.
No one has been arrested at this time.
If you have any information, call Det. Jason Hoollencamp at (309) 454-9730 or Sgt. Rob Cherry at (309) 454-9726. You can also call McLean County CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 828-1111.