CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are looking for a gunman after a 17-year-old was shot in the back Saturday.
Police were called to the 500 block of West Washington St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
A 17-year-old Champaign boy had been shot in the back. The victim was rushed to the hospital and remains in stable condition.
Police said the shooting actually took place in the 700 Block of N. Elm Street. The victim was walking in that area when he heard a single gunshot, which struck him from behind.
He then ran on foot before approaching a residence in the 500 Block of W. Washington Street to ask the people there for help.
Officers canvassed the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Any resident or business with exterior surveillance camera systems in the nearby area is encouraged to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. You can make tips anonymously.
