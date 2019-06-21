SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two teens are accused of multiple thefts in Springfield.
Police say the suspects are 15 and 16-year-old females. They’re accused of burglary to a motor vehicle, motor vehicle theft and deceptive practices.
A press release says the teens are believed to be responsible for burglaries and thefts in the Bradfordton Place, Salem Estates and Centennial Park Place neighborhoods.
The teens are held Friday in the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center after they were arrested Thursday.