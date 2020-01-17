RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Rantoul have arrested two teens in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
Police arrested two 17-year-olds for the shooting on Jan. 11, in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive in Rantoul.
According to police, the teens were involved in an attempted robbery, which resulted in a 16-year-old being shot in the leg. The victim was treated and released.
Three guns have been recovered by police.
The two teens charged have been transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center and are facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm.
Police say more arrests are possible.