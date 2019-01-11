CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two teenagers are facing charges after police said they burglarized Champaign apartments.
18-year-old Brandon Kelly and a 16-year-old boy were both charged on Wednesday.
Kelly was charged with two counts of residential burglary. He is accused of coming into two apartments in the 100 block of South Wright St. on Jan. 6.
He is due back in court Jan. 29 for a probable-cause hearing.
The 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court with theft and identity theft.
Victims in the apartment building reported having items stolen such as a laptop, iPad, de3bit card, and driver's license.
One resident told police he found a young man standing in his apartment. He said the suspect said he made a mistake when he was confronted, the News Gazette reports.
The victim whose debit card was stolen said it was used at several business, including to order a pizza.
Police were able to call the restaurant and track the pizza order to a Champaign home.
The News Gazette said Kelly and the teen were also developed as suspects after police learned they were involved in a fight at the Illinois Terminal. Video of the fight showed them with the stolen laptop, police said.
They were arrested after police were called were called to Prospect and White streets for reports of two men trying to open car doors.
Kelly admitted to stealing a credit card, laptop and iPad from one apartment and went into a second apartment where the victim confronted him.
Police said the juvenile admitted to buying pizza with a stolen debit car and using it to pay for a Lyft ride.