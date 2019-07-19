MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Summer time is filled with vacations, relaxation and fun activities, but for some central Illinois families it means time at the ballparks.
Youth baseball and softball leagues are in full swing during the summer. Diamonds all across the area are filled with players, fans and coaches. It takes a lot of manpower to put on these tournaments, but it also takes a lot of work to prepare for them.
A group of four teens from Mt. Zion head into work every morning at the Mt. Zion youth ball fields. Matt Smith is the Mt. Zion High School Baseball Coach and also helps at the field, and said the teens get to work as early at 6:30 in the morning.
"The first thing they will do is get into the shed and look to see what games are being played and what team, whether it's softball or baseball, they will go at it and get it ready," explained Coach Smith.
Each morning the teens will drag the fields, line them, pick up trash and clean the bathrooms. Parker Foreman has been around the diamond his entire life, he said he waned to work at the Mt. Zion ballpark because his dad used to work there.
"My dad was like the president of youth baseball for a long time, so I was always up here," explained Foreman, who's been playing baseball since he was five years old. "It was kind of fitting."
While these teens are getting things ready, Coach Smith believes it's just about getting the work done. He said this is a great way for the youth to be invested in their community.
"There is a sense of pride in their facilities. I try as a baseball coach to tell the seniors, make sure you are picking up things and getting equipment and helping pick up trash because if the younger kids see you doing it, you know they will think it's important and they will do it,"explained Coach Smith.
Dayna Kennedy works alongside Foreman and Smith and said while field maintenance isn't in her future, she believes this summer job is preparing her for her future.
"Working at the fields gives me time management skills," explained Kennedy.