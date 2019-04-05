URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two boys who pleaded guilty to mob action connected to a fight in February at Urbana High School have been arrested again for a different fight.
A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a fight Monday near Anderson St. and Florida Ave.
The teen will be held in detention until a court hearing in a week, the News Gazette reports.
The other teen was arrested Thursday afternoon and will be in court Friday.
Police said they are connected to an attack where four young men jumped another teen Monday.
A third teen who police say was involved has also been arrested.
Officials told the News Gazette the 16-year-old victim was walking in the 1600 block of Anderson St. when he heard young men nearby yell at him.
He said the group claimed he had tried to jump into the Feb. 4 fight at the high school.
The victim was grabbed him from behind and hit while others punched him about 20 times. He was not seriously injured.
The Feb. 4 fight at Urbana High between two groups ended in a teacher being injured, the school being locked down, and students being dismissed early. i
The teen arraigned Thursday on the new mob-action charge previously pleaded guilty to the Feb. 4 mob-action charge.
He was set to be sentenced on that charge Tuesday, but that has been pushed back while attorneys review the latest fight.