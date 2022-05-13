FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Christian School students were praised for their efforts in helping a woman who fell.
On Thursday, eighth graders Alivia Wikoff and Brooklyn Ricketts were walking back from Casey's General Store to Decatur Christian School for their P.E. class. They told WAND News they were lagging behind the group talking when they noticed a woman who had fallen in her backyard.
"We started saying 'are you OK,'" said Ricketts.
The woman wasn't responding, so the girls got the help of their P.E. teacher, Jennifer Hahn.
"Their immediate response was to do something instead of doing nothing," said Pastor Steve Hohm.
They were able to get the woman back up. The girls said they noticed cuts on the woman's head and arm. She told them she was trying to do yard when when she fell.
"She said, you know, if we weren't there that she probably couldn't have got up and it was in the high 80's," said Ricketts.
The girls told WAND News they were in the right place at the right time and they were glad they were able to help.
"I just say continue to help people and do what's best," shared Wikoff. "Do what your instincts tell you to do."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.