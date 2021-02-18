SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two teenage victims suffered life-threatening wounds in a Springfield shooting, deputies said.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a call at 2:02 p.m. Thursday of a shooting in the 2200 block of Enterprise St. Authorities responded and found two 17-year-old victims.
A 16-year-old suspect is in custody.
More to come.
