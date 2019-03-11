RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Riverton Fire Department is looking for teenagers to participate in their Explorer Program.
The program is for teens between the ages of 14 and 18.
You have to be enrolled in high school with a "C" average or above.
You also need parental consent and to pass a background check.
The program is for those living in or near the Riverton Area Fire Protection District who have an interest in Fire Service or Medical Service.
To learn more or sign up, send the Riverton Fire Department a message on Facebook or stop by the fire house Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.