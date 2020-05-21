DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Two teens were shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting in Danville, police said.
The victims, who are 16 and 17 years old, were with a group of people Wednesday night in the 1600 block of E. Fairchild St. when a vehicle drove by. Someone in the vehicle fired gunshots at the group, striking the teens.
Officers responded at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday. Police said both teens were shot in the leg. They are in stable condition Thursday morning.
Danville police want anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)446-TIPS.
