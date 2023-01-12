(WAND WEATHER)- Temperatures started in the mid 40’s on Thursday, but will drop throughout the day as a cooler air settles in.
Showers will also continue to move through on your Thursday, although there may be some dry periods come the afternoon/evening.
As temperatures continue to plummet through tonight, a chance for some snow flurries may pop-up, however, little to no accumulation is expected. This won’t have much of an impact, if any, on local roads.
Both Friday and Saturday look to remain dry, with mostly sunny skies to kickstart the weekend, albeit, cold.
Showers return to the forecast late Sunday night into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This remains an all-rain event, with high’s back into the 50’s, well above average.
