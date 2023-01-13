CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign City Council will be considering the approval of up to $350,000 to provide temporary emergency housing for tenants displaced from Champaign Park Apartments.
The council will take up the measure on January 17 for discussion.
The City has been helping tenants at the apartment complex since late last year when several buildings were condemned for life-safety reasons.
The extreme weather conditions combined with the large number of displaced tenants created a public safety emergency, officials said. The City provided temporary accommodations in local hotels when Champaign Park Apartments failed to promptly provide displaced tenants with alternate housing.
As of January 11, 380 apartments across 35 buildings at Champaign Park Apartments are condemned and 56 households are staying in local hotels.
Residents at Champaign Park Apartments began reporting issues with heat since last October.
City inspectors condemned several apartment buildings that were without heat.
The City received a Court Order on November 18, 2022, requiring the property owner (Champaign Apartments Owner LLC) to move tenants from the unsafe buildings and give them alternate housing until repairs were made.
If the owner failed to do so, they were required to reimburse the City for providing accommodations to displaced households. When the property owners failed to provide alternate housing, the City put people up in hotels.
In December, property managers at Champaign Park Apartments made some building repairs. All tenants initially housed in hotels were able to either move to other housing or return to a unit at Champaign Park Apartments.
However, during the extreme weather event December 22-24, the City received multiple calls for service from tenants at the complex due to a lack of heat, water, and/or significant flooding.
Due to the public safety emergency caused by the extremely cold temperatures and the large number of affected tenants, the City again provided temporary hotel accommodations for households who were not immediately provided alternate housing by Champaign Park Apartments.
City inspectors condemned additional buildings due to a lack of heat, water, and/or hot water, or prior fire damage.
The City received another Court Order on December 30 that required the property owner to vacate the condemned buildings and provide alternate housing for displaced tenants.
The Order also authorizes the City to seek reimbursement later for reasonable expenses related to housing displaced tenants.
In addition to temporary housing the City is providing active case management and sharing resources.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.