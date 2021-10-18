SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's Office of Public Works announced temporary traffic control will happen along part of MacArthur Boulevard beginning Tuesday in order to study possible future improvements.
Officials said at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the temporary traffic control will begin from Lawrence to South Grand Avenue on MacArthur. It will channelize two lanes of traffic in each direction down to one lane in each direction.
Leaders said the change will allow the city and partners to look into how a lane capacity change will work for future MacArthur Boulevard improvements.
The Office of Public Works is seeking community feedback during this change. People can send their thoughts and comments by email to feedback@springfield.il.us. "MacArthur Lane Reduction" should be in the subject line.
The reduction will last through Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
