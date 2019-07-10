Sullivan, Ill (WAND) – Steaming hot temperatures had kids in Sullivan headed to the beach and Decatur commuters looking for cold drinks.
Beaches in Sullivan on Lake Shelbyville were open. A couple dozen teens spent their summer vacation in the water. One told WAND News the further out he swims the cooler the water got.
In Decatur, at the Coffee Connection, owner Julie Stalets told us both warm and cold drinks are selling but the cold drinks are clearly the sales leader.
The hot seller is a cold brew and Stalets says they have been, “selling gallons of it.” Drinks with lavender flavoring are also popular on these hot days of July.