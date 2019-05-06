DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In two days, law enforcement arrest ten people for domestic violence — underscoring an ongoing issue in Macon County.
Seven of those arrested had a criminal history involving domestic violence. One had a prior unrelated arrest and two had clean records.
The sample of ten arrests also show domestic violence affects both genders with seven female and three male victims.
With a 70% recidivism rate, the arrest reports also highlight the difficulties for law enforcement and prosecutors in pursuing these cases.
"Sometimes you have to keep your guard up as an officer," said Lt. Jeff Scheibly with the Macon Co. Sheriff's Office. "You don't know how the situation is going to unfold when you're there doing your investigation."
"A lot of times you see victims in kind of a vicious cycle where they feel like they can't get out of it," said Macon Co. state's attorney Jay Scott. "We do have to deal with a lot of uncooperative victims and witnesses so the cases can be very hard to prosecute."
Scott also says Macon County is one of the worst in the state when it comes to domestic violence.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE.