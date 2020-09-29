(WAND) - The Tennessee Titans have closed their facilities until Saturday after three players and five team staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Everyone who tested positive were asymptomatic as of Tuesday morning, ESPN reported.
The Minnesota Vikings played the Titans on Sunday. They also stopped in-person work Tuesday as a precaution, although no one from the Vikings had tested positive.
The NFL issued a statement saying the Titans and Vikings are working with the league and the NFLPA to "evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments... with health and safety as our primary consideration."
There is no decision yet about Sunday's game against Titan's scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville.
The Vikings' next scheduled game is Sunday at the Houstan Texans.
