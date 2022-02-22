ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WAND) - A Tennessee woman is accused of molesting nine high school boys she had talked to online.
There are 23 charges filed against 38-year-old Melissa A. Blair, who is from Englewood, Tenn., NBC News reports. Counts include 18 charges of aggravated statutory rape, four charges of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor.
Authorities said Blair exchanged items with the boys for the sexual encounters. According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the victims were all students at McMinn Central High School and were minors when this happened between the spring of 2020 and late 2021. Guy declined to say what the items exchanged were.
An investigation into Blair, who is a parent involved in school booster clubs, began after district leaders learned about her through an anonymous letter. On Dec. 9, the sheriff's office was given a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
A week after that time, the sheriff's office talked to Blair at her home. A search warrant was later executed at that home.
Investigators suspect there are more victims than the reported nine, per Stephen Crump, who is district attorney general with the Tenth Judicial District.
Two of the alleged victims of Blair are adults in 2022.
NBC News reports Blair turned herself in to authorities during the week of Feb. 14 and posted $100,000 bond. She has arraignment scheduled for Monday.
Anyone who knows of additional victims is asked to reach out to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office at (423)745-5620 or the Tenth Judicial District at (423)744-2830.
