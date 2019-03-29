PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A former sheriff's deputy who is awaiting trial on federal charges in Illinois and Minnesota for on terrorism charges has had other Ford County charges dropped.
48-year-old Michael B. Hari of Clarence was facing charges of unlawful restraint and battery.
The state's attorney has said charges may be filed later, the News Gazette reports.
Those charges were in connection with the alleged assault of a neighbor in July 2017. He was accused of using an arm-bar takedown maneuver to restrain the neighbor during an argument over Hari's loose dogs. He was also accused of putting an airsoft handgun to the back of the neighbor's head as he was held face-down against the back of a car.
His federal trial is slated to start Sept. 30 at the federal courthouse in St. Paul, Minn.
Hari is accused of planting homemade explosive devices in the same neighbor's shed in February 2018.
Explosives were found in two bags after an anonymous tip was sent into the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Officials said Hari is the leader of a domestic terrorism group known as the "White Rabbits."
He is one of four Clarence men charged in federal court in connection with alleged acts of terrorism in Minnesota and in central Illinois and Indiana, including the August 2017 firebombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., and the attempted firebombing of the Women's Health Practice in Champaign in November 2017.
Hari was a Ford County sheriff's deputy for 18 months and previously owned a gun store in Paxton. He ran for sheriff in 1998.
In November 2006, Hari was sentenced to 30 months of probation after being found guilty of abducting his two daughters. That case was featured on "The Dr. Phil Show."