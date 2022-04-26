(WAND) - Tesla shares took a dip of as much as 10 percent after Elon Musk announced his purchase of social media giant Twitter.
NBC News reports the drop in shares happened as Tesla investors began to digest the prospect of Musk using his shares to buy the platform. At about 12:40 p.m. ET Tuesday, Tesla was trading at around $900 per share - a drop of over 20 percent from April 4.
Musk financed his Twitter purchase by pledging Tesla shares as collateral against a $12.5 billion loan received by Musk from a set of banks led by Morgan Stanley. Investors have speculated Musk could have to sell Tesla shares outright to help raise $21 billion in cash promised as part of the approximately $44 billion purchase.
The network reports analysts have concerns Tesla could deal with a fallout in a future dispute over Musk's ownership of Twitter. This is because both companies have a strong significance in China.
The Tuesday decline in Tesla stock prices represents close to $100 billion in losses, but the company remains one of the most valuable globally.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.