BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Health Department said they will test more people for COVID-19.
The testing site will let anyone over the age of 16 be tested, as long as they are showing signs they have the virus. At first the facility was only testing healthcare workers, first responders, people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions.
The location can test 250 people per day. On average they've only tested about 100 people per day.
Congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis toured the drive-thru site on Thursday. While at the site they said federal funding has helped and the facility will be funded to remain open through May.
McLean County's testing site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p. m. and you don't have to live in McLean County to use their location.