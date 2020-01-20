(WAND) - Asbestos has been found in an eye shadow in a children's toy makeup kit.
Laboratory tests commissioned by the Environmental Working Group found the carcinogen in a talc-containing eye shadow in the Princess Girl’s All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette.
It contained more than 4 million asbestos fiber structures.
The toy makeup palette is marketed by IQ Toys and available on the company’s website and on Amazon and Ebay.
Asbestos fibers can be inhaled and become lodged in the lungs, and can cause dangerous, often deadly, illnesses whose symptoms may not become evident for decades after exposure. If children are exposed when young, there is even more time for asbestos-related illness to develop later in life.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration: “There is no ‘safe’ level of exposure for any type of asbestos fiber. Asbestos exposures as short in duration as a few days have caused mesothelioma in humans.”
EWG has asked Amazon, Ebay, and any other retailer that is selling this or similar makeup kit toys to pull the items from their websites.
This kit is the latest in a string of products marketed to children that showed signs of contamination of the deadly fiber.
- October 2019: Johnson & Johnson voluntarily recalled its baby powder after the Food and Drug Administration found trace levels of asbestos in samples.
- March 2019: FDA issued alert about certain cosmetics products sold by the national retailer Claire’s, after the agency found the deadly carcinogen asbestos in at least three different talc-based products.
- September 2019: FDA issued a safety alert after the agency found asbestos in at least four different talc-based products marketed by Beauty Plus.
- 2015: EWG Action Fund, EWG’s 501(c)(4) sister organization, found asbestos fibers in several brands of children’s crayons and toy crime scene investigation kits.
- 2007: Tests commissioned by the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization found the lethal fiber in a toy fingerprint kit named after the television show “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
- 2000: An investigation by journalists from the Seattle Post Intelligencer discovered asbestos in imported crayons made with talc.
“It seems every time someone tests talc-based toys for the deadly carcinogen, they find it,” said EWG’s Senior Vice President for Government Affairs Scott Faber. “Before parents buy a makeup kit or any toy made with talc, they should seriously consider that it could very well be contaminated with asbestos.”