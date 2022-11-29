TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) — Employees of Siemer Milling Company will soon see themselves on the small screen.
This Teutopois-based company will be featured on "How America Works with Mike Rowe." The hour-long episode will solely feature the milling company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and what role they play in the milling industry.
According to its website, the Siemer Milling Company has been in Teutopolis since 1882 and has since built mills in Kentucky and Indiana.
“We’re excited to work with Mike Rowe to show America what flour milling is about," said Siemer Milling Company President, Rick Siemer. "Most Americans eat wheat flour every day, and most Americans have never seen, or even thought about, a modern flour mill. This is a great opportunity for the Siemer Milling team to show how our industry supplies the country with 42 billion pounds of flour every year!”
The episode is slated to air on December 5 at 7 p.m. CST on the Fox Business Network.
