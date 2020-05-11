MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Texas man was arrested in Mattoon for possessing two stolen vehicles and ammunition.
Courtney Hediger, 32, of Pasadena, TX was arrested for two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.
He was arrested Saturday around 7:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Marion Ave. in Mattoon.
Police said they found the vehicle which had been stolen out of Texas. The driver was Hediger.
Officers said Hediger admitted to having stolen the vehicle in Texas about two weeks ago and also admitted to having just stolen another vehicle in Mattoon.
That vehicle had just been reported to police as having been stolen from the 1400 block of Stinson Ave. in Mattoon Saturday.
Police said Hediger was in possession of ammunition during the time of his arrest, and that he is a convicted felon.
Hediger was taken to the Coles County Jail.
