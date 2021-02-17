COLORADO CITY, Texas (WAND) - A Texas mayor who said on Facebook that residents freezing during a cold snap aren't owed anything by the government has resigned.
The post, which has been deleted, involved Mayor Tim Boyd asserting "no one owes you or your family anything" as millions across Texas were left stranded without power. Colorado City has close to 3,900 residents.
"The city and county, along with power providers or any other service, owes you NOTHING!" Boyd said. "I’m sick and tired of people looking for a d--- handout!"
Boyd also said those who complain about the cold conditions must be lazy and products of bad parenting.
"If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe," he said in the post. "If you have no water you deal without and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because (you're) lazy is (a) direct result of your raising."
NBC News learned from Colorado City Manager David Hoover that Boyd had stepped down. Hoover declined to comment further to the network.
Boyd's post had been copied to the Mitchell County Issues community forum. The administrator of that page and lifelong Colorado City resident, Jody Beavers, told NBC News Boyd had good intentions but should have handled it differently.
"He’s a good guy, I just think he got frustrated with the situation," she said.
Residents had been asking for several days for the city to potentially open public buildings, should power be on, giving them somewhere to warm up. Beavers said she thinks Boyd took that request as "them wanting him to buy them hotel rooms."
Boyd's Facebook page appears to have been deleted. NBC News attempted to reach him for comment and was not immediately able to Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.