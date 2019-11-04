(WAND) – Texas Roadhouse locations in central Illinois are planning a free Veteran’s Day lunch for active or retired military members.
Restaurants in Champaign (204 N. Country Fair Drive) and Forsyth (1155 S. Route 51) will serve the lunch. For proof of service, Texas Roadhouse is asking for a military or VA card, with the option of showing discharge papers instead.
All active, retired or former military can choose one of 10 available entrees, two made-from-scratch sides and a choice of Coca-Cola product, sweet tea, iced tea or coffee as part of their meal.
“Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces,” the company said in a press release. “Each year, we honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military.”
The 2019 promotion marks the 9th annual Veteran’s Day free lunch event Texas Roadhouse has offered.