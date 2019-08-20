(WAND) - A lawsuit has been filed claiming staffers at a Texas junior high school colored in a black student's fade haircut with black Sharpie marker.
The lawsuit, filed by the student's parents, said staff did this to discipline the child for violating the school dress code.
The student, identified as 13-year-old J.T., got a fade haircut with a design lines resembling an M on April 16.
"The haircut did not depict anything violent, gang-related, obscene or otherwise offensive or inappropriate in any manner. J.T. did not believe the haircut violated any school policy," the lawsuit said.
The next morning at school, then-Assistant Principal Barcelona approached J.T. and told him to go to the discipline office because he was "out of dress code."
Day gave J.T. the choice of in-school suspension or have the line design on his scalp colored in.
The in-school suspension would make him miss classes and could impact his position on the track team.
J.T. had never been in trouble and did not want to get kicked out of track. So, "under great duress," he chose to have his head colored in, the suit said.
Staff used a black permanent marker.
His parents were not contacted, even though the school had their numbers, the suit goes on to say.
While Barcelona watched, Day started to color in J.T.'s scalp. The teacher, Peterson, eventually stopped by the office and finished filling in the lines with the marker. The lawsuit claims all three were laughing.
"The jet-black markings did not cover the haircut design line but made the design more prominent and such was obvious to those present at the very beginning of the scalp blackening process," the suit said.
The student was highly offended, the suit said. "It is commonly understood among scholars and the general public that depicting African Americans with jet black skin is a negative racial stereotype."
It took days for the Sharpie ink to come off J.T.'s head. He said other students made fun of him, and one student called him a "thug" while others made him the subject of memes.
J.T. also suffered from anxiety and depression after the incident, according to the suit, which is seeking monetary damages.