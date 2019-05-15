SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Representative Avery Bourne and 19 other lawmakers from the house are sponsoring a bill hoping to discourage drivers from being on their phone while driving.
It's called House Bill 2386. Bourne sent a statement to WAND News about the "texting while driving bill."
“Daily, we see examples of people driving poorly because they are not focused on the road, but on their phone screen. It is my hope that by increasing the penalty in cases where people are hurt due to distracted driving, it will make people think twice before picking up their phone. I hope the Senate takes this bill up and passes it soon.”
Dan Wright, Sangamon County State's Attorney, isn't so merciful with distracted drivers. He recently enforced a zero-tolerance policy for Scott's Law violators. Deputies have already made dozens of traffic stops to crack down on those not moving over.
"We see a lot of instances where folks are distracted because of their cell phones," Wright said. "I think any tool that we have to keep people safe, we should be enforcing those to the fullest extent possible."
The "texting while driving" bill was brought up after a legislator's constituent lost his leg. He was hit by a driver who was on the phone texting. The driver received a fine of $75. The penalty under HB-2386 would be $1,000 instead. That's if the driver causes great bodily harm to another.
According the Illinois secretary of state, there's a stark contrast between a first offense DUI and first offense TWD. A DUI would be considered a Class A misdemeanor with possible imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of up to $2,500.
Wright said it is important to keep reminding drivers to stay safe and responsible behind the wheel.
"Any time there's a new law that advances public safety, particularly on our roads, I think its good thing for the community," Wright said.
If this were to become a law, the "texting while driving bill" would go into effect July of 2020. At last check, Senator Jason Plummer was added as the alternate chief co-sponsor.