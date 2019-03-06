CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The fourth annual AgTech Innovation Summit is underway in Champaign.
More than 400 people will be at the event presented by Bayer & The Climate Corporation.
It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the I-Hotel and Conference Center.
Topics include the symbiotic relationship between entrepreneurs, established companies and other key players in agriculture; ensuring a safe food supply and enhance the well-being of animals; AgTech startup investment trends; tools, data and knowledge to make better on-farm decisions and improve productivity and sustainability.
Companies in the speaker lineup include ADM; AGCO; Bayer; Cargill; Case IH; The Climate Corporate; Elanco; Granular; John Deere; Nutrien; Rabo Agrifinance; and Syngenta.
For the entire agenda, click HERE.