DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The sixth annual HSHS St. Mary's Auxiliary's Chocolate Extravaganza will be on Valentine's Day.
The event will be Thursday in the hospital lobby starting at 7 a.m. until they sell out.
Brownies, fudge, cookies, candy and cake will be wrapped and ready to go.
Cash, check or credit cards are accepted, and valet parking will be available.
You can also become a Friend of Chocolate by donating any amount. Your name will be displayed showing your support of the Auxiliary.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 3 for $10 in the gift shop for a romantic getaway with a $200 gift certificate for Cheshire Inn in St. Louis and a $50 gift certificate to Favazza's restaurant, plus chocolates and wine.
A second raffle features a 3-foot tall chocolate colored stuffed horse named Coco by Melissa and Doug.
Tickets are available for $1 each.
Proceeds will go toward improving updates in the emergency room.