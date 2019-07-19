SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND)- Motorcycle and Jeep enthusiasts will hit the road Sunday, July 21st from Springfield for the 16th Annual PeaceKeepers Ride and Rally.
The 2019 Peacekeepers Ride presented by Hamlin & Associates will once again begin at the Illinois National Guard - 1301 N Macarthur Blvd. in Springfield, IL.
This year's Honorary Grand Marshal is Zechariah Cartledge - a ten-year old who has captured the hearts of thousands by running one mile each time a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty in 2019 and by running an additional mile for every officer who was killed last year (158).
Zechariah will also be joined by law enforcement combat instructor and UFC Veteran Eddie Diaz and former Illinois Mr. Basketball Dee Brown.
Registration opens at 8:00 am and the ride will promptly depart at 11:00 am.
The first stop will be at the American Legion Post 447 in Mt. Pulaski, IL. The second stop takes the ride in to Decatur, IL where participants will be able to grab a bite to eat on the banks of Lake Decatur at The Beach House Restaurant.
As the ride leaves Decatur, it will navigate through Harristown in memory of one of this year's Honorees; US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Stephen Palmer.
Logan was among 10 sailors who died on the guided missile destroyer USS John McCain following a collision with an oil tanker August 21, 2017 near Singapore. Through efforts led by US Congressman Rodney Davis, (R-Taylorville), the Harristown Post Office was recently renamed the "Logan S Palmer Post Office".
After passing the post office, participants will head South on Dye Road in honor of the second Honoree, Illinois State Trooper Brian McMillen.
Trooper McMillen was killed when his patrol car was involved in an accident with two cars operated by intoxicated drivers on Dye Road in 2007.
This will lead the riders to Taylorville, IL where they will stop at the American Legion Post 73 before returning to the Firefighters-Postal Lake Club in Springfield where they (and the general public) will unwind to the sounds of Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters.
There will also be a brief ceremony for both Honorees.
Registration Information:
VIP Motorcycle Registration (Rider) - $50.00 - Priority Placement & Includes Lunch Non-VIP Motorcycle Registration (Rider) - $25.00
VIP Motorcycle Registration (Passenger) - $30.00 - (Includes Lunch) Non-VIP Motorcycle Registration (Passenger) - $15.00
VIP Jeep Registration - (Driver) - $50.00 - Priority Placement & Includes Lunch Non-VIP Jeep Registration - (Driver) - $25.00
VIP Jeep Registration - (Passenger) - $30.00 - (Includes Lunch) Non-VIP Jeep Registration - (Passenger) - $15.00
*up to three passengers per Jeep
VIP Slingshot Registration - (Driver) - $50.00 - Priority Placement & Includes Lunch Non VIP Slingshot Registration - (Driver) - $25.00
VIP Slingshot Registration - (Passenger) - $30.00 - Priority Placement & Includes Lunch Non VIP Slingshot Registration - (Passenger) - $15.00
You may pre-register on line or in person the morning of the ride. Pre-registration will close at 5:00 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019.