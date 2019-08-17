4th Annual Unclaimed Property Auction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds took part of the 4th annual State Fair Unclaimed Property Auction at the Lincoln Stage.
The entire stage was packed with many bidders waiting to collect their treasures. Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs was also there to open the bid.
“We’re hoping to sell all our items,“ said Frerichs.
The auction had more than $200,000 to bid from.
“We’ve got something out here for every collector. We have coins, currency, stamps, jewelry. It’s really a great day here at the fair,” said Frerichs.
Today’s auctions totaled more than $173,000. The top item was a gold bar, which sold for $7,500.