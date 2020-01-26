LOS ANGELES (WAND) - Two more cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed in the U.S., bringing the national total to four.
The new cases are both in California , one in Los Angeles County and the other in Orange County, in addition to one case in Washington state and another in Chicago.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said its patient traveled to Wuhan, China. The patient has been hospitalized, but no other details have been released, according to NBC News.
The others are still in the hospital, but are in good condition.