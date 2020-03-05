(WAND) - A fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for COVID-19, also called coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health announced the patient is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy.
He acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation.
“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”
“While we expect to see additional cases, we are not seeing widespread transmission of the virus in Illinois and we believe the risk to the general public remains low,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We understand people are concerned, but we want to reassure residents that we have been working with local health departments, hospitals, clinicians, the CDC, and other state agencies around the clock and are using every resource at our disposal to prepare.”
Illinois’ two previously confirmed cases have both recovered.
“We will continue to monitor all three recently identified cases daily for the presence of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing until CDC criteria for release are met,” said Cook County Department of Public Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Terry Mason. “With the ability to test for COVID-19 in the IDPH laboratories, we were able to get results quickly and potentially limit further spread of this virus.”
Illinois was the first state to be able to test for COVID-19.
Testing for the virus is being conducted at labs in Chicago, Springfield, and Carbondale.