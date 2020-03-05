(WAND) - A fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also called COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health announced Thursday the patient is a Cook County man in his 20s who contracted the virus in Italy, before flying back into Chicago's O’Hare Airport earlier this month.
"He is currently in isolation at Rush University Medical Center and is in stable condition," Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday.
The man's specimens have now been sent to the CDC for confirmatory testing.
"All close contacts since his return to Illinois are being identified and being contacted," said IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike.
The third and fourth cases in the state - a husband and wife in their 70's - are in home isolation and being monitored by health officials. It's not yet clear how they got the virus.
"It is likely that they acquired the infection in the community, although it is not clear which community, whether in our state, or another state to which he traveled," Ezike said.
The first two COVID-19 cases in the state - also a husband and wife - have both fully recovered and returned home.
“The state of Illinois is working around the clock to contain COVID-19 and educate the public,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Public health officials anticipated there would be additional cases and we will continue to implement robust measures to contain the virus while also preparing for further transmission. The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Illinois remains low, but we encourage the public to be vigilant and take extra care with the normal precautions you should take during flu season.”
Those precautions include:
- Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Staying home if you're sick, and avoiding close contact with people are sick
- Covering your mouth and nose during any coughs or sneezes
- Cleaning often-touched objects and surfaces frequently
More tips on preventing COVID-19 can be found here.
Additionally, wearing a face mask is not recommended if you are healthy.
“We will continue to monitor all three recently identified cases daily for the presence of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing until CDC criteria for release are met,” said Cook County Department of Public Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Terry Mason. “With the ability to test for COVID-19 in the IDPH laboratories, we were able to get results quickly and potentially limit further spread of this virus.”
Illinois was the first state to be able to test for COVID-19, at labs in Chicago, Springfield, and Carbondale. Health officials are now conducting surveillance testing, sending samples to those labs.
"Surveillance testing is a voluntary program for people who test negative for influenza," Ezike said. "This surveillance will help us to determine if the virus is circulating in the community, and to what extent."
For more information on COVID-19, click here or call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.