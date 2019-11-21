ILLINOIS (WAND) - A fifth person in Illinois has died from a vaping-related lung injury, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports.
A total of 187 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping.
Another 40 possible cases in Illinois are being investigated.
“Although this resident who recently died had been hospitalized for several weeks, we continue to see new cases reported with recent onset of lung injury,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “I cannot stress enough the severity of these illnesses and the need for people not to use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC while this investigation is ongoing, especially those obtained through illicit or unregulated sources.”
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is present in most of the samples tested by the Food and Drug Administration. Most patients report a history of using THC-containing products.
More than 80% of the cases in Illinois report recent use of THC-containing products, primarily obtaining them from informal sources.
Black market products, including ones labeled as Dank Vapes, have been the source of many of the injuries and illnesses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found vitamin E acetate in numerous clinical samples of patients, including among Illinois residents.
It is not conclusively known if this is the cause and if there are other causes.
Health officials are strongly encouraging people to stop the use of any e-cigarette or vaping products.
Cases have been reported in 32 counties statewide.
People who experience any type of chest pain or difficulty breathing after using e-cigarettes or vaping should seek immediate medical attention. When seeking medical attention, be sure to notify the provider you have vaped in recent weeks or months.