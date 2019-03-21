COLLINSVILLE, Illinois (WAND) - An Illinois State trooper was struck by a tractor-trailer while working a traffic crash along Interstate 55 Wednesday evening, according to ISP.
The trooper was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit shortly before 11 p.m.
According to authorities, the trooper was airlifted to an area hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
This is the 14th ISP squad car that has been hit while working incidents with their emergency lights activated since January 1, 2019, said Josh Korando, Illinois State Police spokesperson.
According to the initial report, the trooper was assisting with a traffic crash on I-55 near milepost 9.4.
The original crash happened around 10:30 p.m. and involved a vehicle striking a light pole. The pole fell across lanes of traffic and hit seven additional cars.
The officer who was struck was positioned further back from the crash site to help slow approaching traffic. The trooper was on foot outside his marked car with lights activated. He and his squad car were hit by a passing tractor, semi-trailer type truck.
Both crashes remain under investigation.